BSF celebrates passing out parade of 385 new women constables

A landmark ceremony unfolded today at the Wadhwa Parade Ground, Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Baikunthpur, as the BSF conducted an attestation-cum-passing out parade for 385 newly-recruited mahila constables from across India.

This event marked the culmination of 44 weeks of intense, rigorous training, during which the recruits honed their skills to serve as part of India’s premier border security force.

The recruits, hailing from Andhra Pradesh (40), Assam (24), Jammu & Kashmir (20), Tamil Nadu (30), Kerala (26), Telangana (12), Chhattisgarh (24), Punjab (30), Himachal Pradesh (2), Odisha (37), Karnataka (23), Jharkhand (58), Uttar Pradesh (57), Delhi (1), and Chandigarh (1), took a solemn oath to protect the nation. This pledge signifies their readiness to embark on duties essential for national security, and it was the highlight of a ceremony steeped in pride and tradition.

Advertisement

Inspector general Sooryakant Sharma of BSF North Bengal Frontier at Kadamtala and STC BSF North Bengal, Baikunthpur, presided over the event as the chief guest, taking the salute and addressing the new constables.

In his speech, Mr Sharma praised the recruits for their dedication and highlighted the high standards maintained throughout their training. He extended congratulations to the officers and the dedicated team of instructors at STC BSF Baikunthpur, commending their commitment to moulding these young women into resilient and capable constables.

He wished the recruits a successful career and expressed confidence that they would serve with integrity and honour, becoming a source of pride for their families and for the BSF.

Under the command of recruit mahila constable Malvika Deka, the parade unfolded with precision, discipline, and enthusiasm. A select group of recruits, including mahila constables Nitika Singh, Amisha Raj, Meenu, Nimmy Beju, Gauri Tirkey, Nitika, Kareena, Mannu Ujjwal, Bhavana Krishna, and Ashwini Jayavant, received trophies in recognition of their outstanding achievements.

The event also featured an impressive line-up of demonstrations, underscoring the physical and cultural training of the recruits. The gathering included prominent personalities from Siliguri, senior officials from the civil administration, officers from various agencies, members of the armed forces and CAPFs, as well as retired BSF personnel.

In his closing remarks, the chief guest Mr Sharma reiterated his belief that these mahila constables, trained to uphold the values of discipline and duty, would make significant contributions to the BSF’s mission. The ceremony concluded with a sense of pride and patriotism, as the newly inducted constables prepared to embark on their journey to serve and protect the nation, carrying forward the esteemed legacy of the BSF.