Bangladeshi National Apprehended at Meghalaya Border Amid Rising Infiltration Concerns

The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a Bangladeshi national from Sherpur district, on October 10 while attempting to cross the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Garo Hills, Meghalaya.

Acting on specific intelligence, BSF personnel from the 100th Battalion intercepted Rabiul Islam , who had illegally entered Indian territory. Following his capture, he was handed over to the Dalu Police Station for further legal proceedings.

This arrest is part of a broader pattern of increased infiltration attempts as tensions escalate in Bangladesh, with many individuals crossing the border in search of work opportunities.

The BSF and Meghalaya police have been stepping up security, particularly in the Garo Hills region, which has seen a surge in illegal crossings.

In fact, 17 other Bangladeshi nationals were detained earlier this month while attempting to enter India with the help of middlemen.

This incident highlights ongoing concerns about the use of forged documents by infiltrators, such as Aadhaar and PAN cards, as well as the growing challenges in border management along the Indo-Bangla frontier.