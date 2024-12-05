Boot camp for innovative minds & entrepreneurs

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) & ministry of education innovation cell organized Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship boot camp at Sister Nivedita University on 29-30 November .

The department of school education and literacy, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) & ministry of education innovation cell in collaboration with CBSE and NCERT is organizing a 2-day “Innovation, Design and Entrepreneurship Boot Camp” for schools principals/teachers (secondary and senior secondary schools). The aim of this initiative is to nurture the innovation, design, and entrepreneurial skills of teachers from schools.

This boot camp was organized at Sister Nivedita University by the Innovation Council and conducted by Dr Irfana Rashid of Wadhwani Foundation.

The Boot camp was inaugurated by Swami Vishokananda, secretary, Ramakrishna Mission Vivek Tirtha, Prof Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, vice-chancellor, Sister Nivedita University and Yogesh D Brahmankar, innovation director, ministry of education, innovation cell. Around 300 principals and senior teachers from various schools of West Bengal participated in the programme.

During this two-day camp, participants received training in adopting a human-centric approach to identifying opportunities, mastering design thinking tools, and enhancing skills necessary for developing customer-centric products or services. Additionally, they explored fundamental business models and conducted preliminary calculations for their ideas / start-up concepts. The boot camp also sought to enhance participants’ understanding of the Indian entrepreneurial landscape and patent filing opportunities for school children, and the support framework provided by the central government.

Throughout the programme, attendees gained valuable insights into the significance of innovation in education, uncover practical strategies for driving change, and harness the power of entrepreneurial thinking.

On behalf of Sister Nivedita University, Ina Bose, president, SNU Institution’s Innovation Council assured mentoring and hand holding support to the participating schools for establishing innovation, design and entrepreneurial ecosystem in their schools.