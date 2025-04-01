Pooja Banerjee opens up about launching her own studio

Actress Pooja Banerjee has ventured into the world of entrepreneurship with the launch of her own studio.

The actress shared her long-held desire to build something of her own, emphasizing how her passion for creativity and business led her to take this exciting step. With her new venture, Banerjee aims to explore fresh opportunities and inspire others to follow their entrepreneurial dreams.

The ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ actress, who is soon to embrace motherhood for the second time, also owns a property on Airbnb in Mumbai, and now, she’s added another achievement to her list by acquiring her very own studio. Speaking about the same, Pooja told IANS, “I actually studied Business Management and Economics, so I’ve always been inclined towards business and starting something of my own. I already have a property on Airbnb, which was my first venture. Now, I wanted to run my own studio, so I started my company, Aquome Private Limited, under which this studio is the first possession.”

“It’s a space that people can hire for shoots, Zumba sessions, podcasts, and more. Located in Delhi, I’m really excited to give it my best. It’s a fully soundproof studio. Please give it your love and blessings,” she added.

On the personal front, Pooja Banerjee is all set to embrace motherhood for the second time. A few days ago, she announced her pregnancy while sharing photos from her maternity photoshoot. The Kumkum Bhagya actress was cradling her baby bump in the pictures and captioned it, “@sanassejwaal is going to be a BIG SISTER soon…” Along with that, she added several evil eye emojis.

Pooja welcomed her first child, daughter Sana, in 2022. Pooja tied the knot with Sandeep Sejwal in 2017. Pooja had earlier shared that she and her husband had always dreamed of having two children, and they are overjoyed to see that dream come true.