India-Qatar partnership rests on sustainability, technology, entrepreneurship: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said the partnership between India and Qatar will, in future, rest on the pillars of sustainability, technology and entrepreneurship and energy.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the India-Qatar Business Forum here on Tuesday, stressed that said that the partnership between the two countries rests on the foundation of trust, trade, and tradition.

Minister of Commerce and Industry H.E. Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, State of Qatar, was the guest of honour at the session.

The minister added that the terms of trade are undergoing a change, evolving from energy trade to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, Internet of things (IOT), quantum conducting, semiconductors, etc.

The entire world is going through a major shift in the context of geopolitical tensions, climate change, cybersecurity threats, and focus on localisation around the world, he noted.

The Union minister stated that India and Qatar complement each other and can work together for prosperity and a better future. Together we are set for a transition in terms of trade and investments, he said, highlighting the two MoUs signed between Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and another between Invest Qatar and Invest India.

He also announced the elevation of the Joint Working Group on trade and commerce to the Ministerial level.

Goyal invited companies from Qatar to be a part of India’s journey of growth in investments, manufacturing, renewable energy, expansion of smart cities, and infrastructure development. He said the Qatar Vision 2030 and India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 would together define a much-bigger and brighter future for the people of the two countries.