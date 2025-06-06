Board promotes use of jute as natural fibre

On the eve of World Environment Day, the National Jute Board continues to steadfastly promote the use of jute and jute diversified products for day-to-day use.

Jute is a durable natural fibre used in a wide range of applications, from packaging to textiles, including home-décor, etc. The Jute Mark India (JMI) logo is a collective identity for such products, aimed towards popularising the jute and jute diversified products and serves as an assurance of the quality to the buyers. The National Jute Board under the leadership of Shashi Bhushan Singh, secretary organised a tree plantation drive, an eco-awareness walk and distributed Jute Mark India jute bags in New Town area to engage with the citizens, create awareness about the environment, promote sustainable practices and inspire them to adopt eco-friendly products instead of plastic.

