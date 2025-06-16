Under Siege

On every World Environment Day, India stirs to a harsh reality ~ its towering Himalayan peaks, once-pristine rivers, and meticulously planned cities are drowning in plastic waste. From the untouched trails of Kasol in Himachal Pradesh to the chaotic streets of Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad and Chan digarh, an unstoppable tide of this waste consumes every space.

Discarded bags drift like toxic clouds around street vendors, plastic bottles choke riverbanks, and office complexes ~ once symbols of urban progress ~ have become unregulated dumping grounds. The landscape tells a story not of development, but of unchecked plastic invasion. Even the newly developed and planned ‘smart’ cities like Greater Noida and Noida have become open-air landfills and hazardous dumping grounds in barely twenty years.

This is no natural disaster but a self-inflicted wound so lethal that, according to recent analyses, plastic pollution claims a human life every thirty seconds. The unchecked spread of plastic waste and unmanaged garbage is not just an eyesore ~ it’s an environmental crisis affecting public health, wildlife, and urban sustainability. The headlines may shriek, but concrete action lags dangerously behind. Plastic first appeared in India during the 1940s, promising durability, affordability and progress. By the late 1950s, when the organized plastics industry took root, the country’s output was modest; by 2000, annual production had climbed past 50 lakh tonnes ~ second only to China ~ and that figure doesn’t account for import surges or unregistered manufacturing.

We embraced the polymer revolution without preparing for its end-of-life consequences. Polymers don’t biodegrade; they fragment into micro plastics that infiltrate soil, water and air, silently eroding ecosystems and human health. Those fragments now lurk beneath our feet and within our bodies. Every river from the sac – red Ganges to minor tributaries now functions as a conveyer belt carrying micro plastics toward the seas, while agricultural fields accumulate synthetic particles that enter our food chain.

Villagers harvesting rice in Punjab unknowingly pull micro beads from the paddy fields into their meals; urban residents inhale airborne plastic fibers on smoggy mornings in Hyderabad; fishermen off the Konkan coast haul in nets heavy with discarded packaging. Studies tie micro plastic exposure to endocrine disruption, obesity, insulin resistance, reproductive disorders and even cancer. In the silent spaces between contaminated breaths and poisoned bites, two lives are extinguished by plastic every minute ~ yet we carry on as if the threat were abstract silently accepting this public health emergency turning into a grim statistic that echoes across hospitals and morgues.

In July 2022, New Delhi announced a ban on nineteen single-use plastic items ~ cutlery, straws, thermocol for decorations and similar disposables ~ while ostensibly regulating car – ry-bag thickness at 120 microns and banners at 100 microns. This “micron-ban” was heralded as progress, but implementation has been a farce. Enforcement officers cannot weigh or measure every stray bag dumped on roadsides or into drains. Manufacturers manipulate thickness by mere microns, easily bypassing regulation, while street vendors quietly revert to banned plastic as soon as inspections ease.

Instead of curbing the crisis, this ineffective policy exposes the illusion of control, revealing a deeper reality: plastic pollution is not merely a byproduct of human negligence ~ it is a monster that thrives on loopholes and ambiguity. This “micronban” underscores a broader truth ~ partial prohibitions do nothing but embolden a system designed to exploit uncertainty, allowing pollution to persist unchecked. Without decisive, uncompromising action, the illusion of progress will only serve to mask an ever-growing disaster. The proliferation of the plastic garbage crisis is a self created disease which tragically we only have allowed to spread…it is almost like killing your own parents and then calling yourself an orphan. Unfortunately, cosmetic governance has aided the mismanagement of collection and systematic recycling of the plastic waste.

As per data released by CSIRO (Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization), the scale of plastic waste is about 26,000 tons every day with only 9 per cent of this getting recycled. At the heart of the crisis lies a collapse of accountability. Our municipal bodies possess the theoretical machinery ~ waste-collection fleets, treatment plants and enforcement wings ~ but rarely exercise it with discipline or transparency. In place of rigorous, data driven operations, we see what can best be called cosmetic governance: flashy certificates of compliance, superficial cleanup drives, and contractors who collect trash only to dump it in adjacent fields.

Planned cities like Greater Noida and Noida, once celebrated for their modernity and cleanliness, have in just two decades devolved into garbage-strewn wastelands and groan under mounds of trash along the main and service roads, outside shopping malls and corporate towers. Parks meant for families resemble illegal dumpsites with plastic refuse lying for days. Ironically, excuses abound ~ soaring populations, rapid urbanization, low public awareness ~ but the infrastructure exists. What’s missing is discipline. Defaulters must be booked, fines slapped instantly, repeat offenders and shopkeepers marked for closure. In fact, there are signs of a different kind of “Prospering Poverty” which not only inhibits action against the defaulters but also promotes our inability to raise issues vocally or through social media. For example, our ‘social poverty’ is to ac – cept people taking their dogs in the housing society for easing in lawns, roads and car parking areas. Our ‘national po verty’ includes absence of pride for achieving excellence and perfection in our work culture, masonry, road maintenance and upkeep of public places littered with garbage.

The crisis transcends the urban sprawl. In rural heartlands and mountain hamlets, plastic has become the default refuse. Sacred banks along the Ganges echo with the crackle of discarded wrappers; tea plantations in the Nilgiris glisten with plastic detritus under monsoon winds. Agricultural experts warn that once-healthy soils now function as plastic repositories, jeopardizing a food supply that must feed 1.4 billion people. Wildlife ~ elephants, birds and aquatic species ~ suffer choking, poisoning and entanglement. Our plastic dependency has morphed into a public-health calamity and a biodiversity nightmare. Neutralizing this siege demands a total ban on single-use plastics, not half-hearted micron limits.

Every disposable cup, packet and straw must be replaced with affordable, home-compostable or industrially biodegradable alternatives. Simultaneously, India must unleash real-time enforcement: mobile inspection units riding on a civic hotline, CCTV-linked sweeps of known dumping hotspots, and citizen-reporting apps that convert outrage into actionable data. On-the-spot fines ~ levied and collected within the hour ~ will shift the cost of non-compliance onto violators, not cash strapped municipalities. Behind every successful environmental campaign lies an empowered community. Local entrepreneurs can lead door-to door segregation services, turning waste collection into livelihoods.

Schools must integrate “plastic patrol” into curricula, making children guardians of a trash-free tomorrow. At the same time, Extended Producer Responsibility laws must bind manufacturers to cradle-tograve accountability, funding reverse-logistics networks and recycling facilities. Investment in decentralized, micro-recycling hubs ~ each requiring an outlay of few crores compared to the economic toll of pollution ~ will keep virgin plastic demand in check. The media’s alarm commemorating World Environment Day is justified but is woefully insufficient. Plastic’s chokehold on India can be loosened only by iron-clad resolve: a pact among government, industry and citizens that transcends political cycles and quarterly profits.

We forged this creature with our factories, our checkouts and our indifference; only we can dismantle it. It is time to acknowledge that the era of public education and the excuse of public un awareness has passed. The Unrelenting Plastic Siege will end when half-measures give way to unwavering discipline, when every tossed wrapper invites instantaneous consequences, and when biodegradable alternatives become ubiquitous rather than niche. It is time we declare our collective will to reclaim our mountains, purify our rivers and breathe freely once more ~ before the next thirty seconds of silence brings another life lost to plastic’s deadly advance. As Robert Swan said,

“The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it.”

(The writer is a retired Air Commodore, VSM, of the Indian Air Force)

