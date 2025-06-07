Ten-day environmental awareness drive

Marking World Environment Day, the National Service Scheme (NSS) has launched a ten-day environmental awareness programme, which will continue until 14 June 2025.

The programme was formally inaugurated by Biren Biswas, president of the governing body of Bijoy Krishna Mahavidyalaya, Balagarh. Highlighting the importance of trees in sustaining life on earth, the event began with the ceremonial worship of trees, accompanied by the chanting of Vedic verses. This was followed by the planting of mango, rudraksha, and krishnachura saplings within the college campus.

Advertisement

The saplings were donated by programme officer Partha Chatterjee and Tapan Das, head of the Jirat gram panchayat, on behalf of the panchayat, in support of the noble cause.

Advertisement

Following the plantation drive, the Kazi Nazrul Paribesh Raksha Bahini, comprising NSS volunteers, undertook a campaign to promote a plastic-free environment in Hasimpur village, Jirat. Fifty volunteers participated in clearing plastic waste, polythene bags, and other non-biodegradable debris scattered along the roadside. Simultaneously, awareness campaigns were conducted at various road junctions.

Saplings were also distributed to residents, with encouragement to plant them in their homes and neighbourhoods. Local teenagers and youth were entrusted with the responsibility of nurturing the saplings to ensure their healthy growth.