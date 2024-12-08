Blind students observe first cornea transplant day

World celebrates 7 December as the first eye cornea transplantation day.

The Uttarpara Blind School and Serampore Eye Bank have come forward to observe the day in a unique manner with blind students.

The visually impaired students are in no way inefficient in performing daily activities.

The students are aware of their surroundings and carry equal emotions like the able-bodied persons.

Sidam Saha, organiser of Serampore Eye Bank said, “To mark the observance of first eye cornea transplantation day, we decided to take hundred blind students for a short ride and a picnic at Chandannagar KMDA park and to fill the mind of the children with a thrilling enjoyment through different playful activities.

On the occasion were present Chandannagar mayor Ram Chatterjee, Serampore Municipality chairman Giridhari Shaw and other dignitaries.

The Chandannagar mayor and Serampore Municipality chairman have hailed the efforts taken by Uttarpara Blind School and Serampore Eye Bank towards taking care and looking after all the needs of the students to make them feel at home.