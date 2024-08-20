Black rakhi in Burdwan, Bankura

The junior doctors distributed and tied black rakhi bands bearing representational images of the slain R G Kar Medical College student today to mark their protest against slow progress in investigation.

The CBI investigation into the matter is currently in progress under the Supreme Court’s direct supervision. One civic police volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police, the female doctors with the Burdwan Medical College & Hospital today tied rakhis on the wrists of the on-duty civic police volunteers and also the policemen within the hospital campus here. The Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital also witnessed a similar scene. The doctors explained: “Black rakhis were used to mark our protest against the heinous crime against our colleague and we’ve chosen a policeman to tie rakhi intending to amplify our cry for protection of the women.”

The CPM wing members like SFI, DYFI, besides AIDWA also carried out mass tying of rakhis on the roads in Burdwan town today. The BJP’s women wing members today tied black rakhis on the wrists of policemen on duty on the roads.

Advertisement