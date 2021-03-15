Accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of hiding six cases against her, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday filed a complaint with the Returning Officer and demanded the cancellation of her nomination.

Mamata Banerjee is contesting the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls from Nandigram from where the BJP has fielded Suvendu Adhikari, who was once the close aide of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo.

Adhikari said, “In her nomination, Trinamool Congress candidate Mamata Banerjee has not given information about five cases filed against her in various police stations in Assam including Geeta Nagar and Pan Bazaar in 2018. All the cases against her have been filed for her inflammatory speech over the NRC.”

“Apart from this, she has also not disclosed the information about the case filed against her by the CBI in Kolkata in 2008,” he added.

Referring to a Supreme Court judgement, Adhikari said it is mandatory for the candidate to disclose all the cases filed against him or her. “If the candidate fails in doing so, the nomination gets cancelled. In such a situation, the nomination of Mamata Banerjee should be cancelled as she has hidden the information about six cases against her,” the BJP leader said.

