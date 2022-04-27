BJP’s Arjun suggests protest against Centre’s move on jute

Is Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Arjun Singh planning to return to the old party, the Trinamul Congress (TMC)?

At least the BJP MP from Barrackpore has suddenly spoken out against his party’s government in Centre. Arjun Singh has even threatened to launch a movement against the central government, if necessary. On Monday, he said, “The central government has fixed the maximum price for jute. The decision of the Centre is against the jute industry.

Union textile minister Piyush Goel is not at all ready to understand. The Union minister says we will buy plastic instead of jute. 14 jute mills have been closed, 10 more will be closed as well. Around 20 million people are associated with jute industry in Bengal. I will not be able to see the destruction of Bengal jute industry. Even informing the Prime Minister was of no good.

“Increasing BJP’s discomfort, Arjun said, “If the Centre does not take action, I will take to the streets to protest. I don’t care what the party says, I am also appealing to the Chief Minister to intervene.”