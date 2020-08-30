Swearing that the killers of former Hemtabad MLA Debendronath Roy will not be spared, the All India Secretary of BJP Kailash Vijayvargiya said the party would knock on the door of the Supreme Court and ask for a CBI investigation into the case.

“We hope the court will order CBI investigation very soon. Then the mystery will unravel and the killers will be arrested. Recently Maharastra government announced the murder of a Bollywood actor as mere suicide just like the case of BJP MLA Debendronath Roy. CBI started investigation following the Supreme Court’s order and many clues unraveled which may prove that the star was murdered. CBI started intensive investigation on it,” said Vijayvargiya while meeting the family members of the deceased BJP MLA at Balia in Bindol of Raiganj in North Dinajpur district today.

It was reported that Debendranath was found hanging in front of a closed shop at Balia More, around 2 km away from his house in the morning on 13 July this year.

Both the family members and majority of the villagers claimed that he was killed and hanged. CBI investigation was demanded into this death. But the state government ordered a CID investigation.

Roy in 2016 won as CPI(M) MLA from Hemtabad and in 2019 he joined BJP. He had a great influence with the residents of his constituency.

A section of BJP leaders claimed that in the 2021 assembly election Roy was sure to win with BJP ticket from Hemtabad. So he was killed.

The Central leaders met Chadima Roy, wife of deceased Debendranath Roy. Chadima was not happy with a CID investigation. She believes CID officials would not catch the criminals. She urged the Central leaders to take take the matter to the CBI.