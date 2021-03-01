Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that BJP will form the next government in West Bengal.

He came here to take part in the Parivartan Yatra. In the morning he offered puja at Kalighat temple.

Chouhan is confident that the BJP would clinch a ‘spectacular’ victory in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls and come to power in the state as people have now risen against the ‘misgovernance’ of the Mamata Banerjee-led dispensation.

“There is wave of changes in West Bengal. The Trinamul Congress government did not let farmers and the poor get any benefit from the Centre’s policies. There is violence and corruption in the state. First it was the communists and the Congress who ruined Bengal and now it is done by the TMC,” he said.

Chouhan added that he will take part in the three Parivartan Yatras in West Bengal.

“This is a holy land where great men such as Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda were born. I came to Kolkata to take part in the Parivartan rally. I will address three public meetings.”

The Election Commission on Friday announced eight-phase polling in West Bengal from March 27 to April 29. “The Assembly polls have been announced in West Bengal. A BJP wave is prevailing here. Mamata didi is frightened and furious too,” he said.

Chouhan added: “That is why Parivartan rallies are being attacked and BJP workers are being killed. But their sacrifice won’t go in vain. West Bengal has risen against Mamata didi’s misgovernance, goondaism, corruption and loot.” He said the BJP is going to get spectacular success in West Bengal and form a government.

“There is so much violence in the state. Till now 130 BJP workers have sacrificed their lives and their sacrifices will not go in vain. The method of the TMC is todo maro aur kato,” he said.