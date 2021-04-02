Addressing a rally at Uluberia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuded confidence that BJP will win more than 200 seats in West Bengal and pointed out that chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s ‘drama’ at Nandigram stems from the imminent defeat which she has read.

“BJP wave is blowing across West Bengal. Didi has admitted indirectly her defeat today and ensured that BJP will form the next government here. People saw her drama during the day today which is nothing but utter frustration regarding poor election result of the TMC. As 2 May nears, people will ensure BJP’s victory on that day, so Mamata Banerjee is becoming adamant. Even her frustration has grown after the first phase of voting on 27 March,” he said and added “cool, cool” deriding Miss Banerjee.

The BJP will win over 200 seats, Modi said and claimed that TMC and its party supremo will have to account for the deaths of brothers, sisters and sons of Bengal.

“Some weeks ago, people of Bengal were saying that BJP will get more than 200 seats. BJP’s strong start in the first phase makes it clear that the voices of people have received God’s blessing. BJP will get more than 200 seats in Bengal,” he said.

She chose Nandigram instead of Bhawanipore because she was sure of her defeat, he said.

“TMC’s games of shedding blood, involvement in corruption, misappropriation of money, torture on common people for forcibly paying them cut money to TMC hooligans will be stopped permanently,” he said.

“BJP will play game but it will be game of development, game of improving the infrastructure of the educational institutes, game of massive industrialization for West Bengal,” he said.