BJP to intensify statewide protests, demands Mamata Banerjee’s resignation

The BJP is planning to further intensify its agitation over the R G Kar rape and murder case in the state. The BJP’s state president, Sukanta Majumdar, on Sunday announced a continuous series of protests pressing for the resignation of chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Speaking at the site of the party’s ongoing protest at Shyambazar, Mr Majumdar, announced several programmes to press the demand. Mr Majumdar called for lighting candles at home on Monday as a form of protest. He further stated: “We support every protest against this incident.

If the protesters are oppressed, we will stand by them with ambulances. From 28 August, there will be a sit-in protest at Esplanade. If the police do not grant permission, we will go to court. The path to the court is open.” He also expressed anger against the State Women’s Commission, saying: “The State Women’s Commission sleeps all year long. It only wakes up if a central delegation comes. The doors of the sleeping Women’s Commission’s office will be locked by ou Women’s Morcha wing leadership.” Primarily, the BJP’s women’s brigade will lead the movement. Mr Majumdar urged the party’s female members to join the protests with at least one woman companion each.

On 29 August, the BJP has planned a district-wide programme to lay siege to the District Magistrate’s offices. The siege will start at 12 p.m. that day. After this, on 2 September, BJP workers across the state will hold a one-day sit-in protest in every block. On 4 September, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m, the BJP will block roads in every mandal. Mr Majumdar said: “Not a single vehicle will be allowed to move on that day. Bengal will be brought to a standstill for one hour. BJP workers will only cooperate in essential services.”

