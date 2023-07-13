BJP ST woman candidate may head TMC panchayat board

The Arambagh Salepur 1 no panchayat Pradhan chair is reserved for ST woman candidate . The TMC securing majority is on the way to form it’s panchayat board. But unfortunately, the TMC ST woman candidate lost to BJP ST woman candidate.

However, since as per the rule the Pradhan chair will be a ST woman candidate, speculations are rife that the BJP candidate will be heading the TMC panchayat board.

The total number of seats in the Arambagh Salepur 1 no panchayat is 16. The TMC won 10 seats and BJP won six seats.The victorious BJP ST woman candidate Purnima Mandi is all set to head as the new Pradhan for TMC board .

Speculations are high that the BJP candidate might switch her loyalties to the TMC. However the local BJP leadership is confident of the stand of BJP woman candidate. She wants to keep up the BJP’s family tradition.

A TMC’s local leader said, “For every problem we have a way out, only TMC is the answer to all problems.”