BJP’s national secretary and Bengal observer Kailash Vjjavargiya today said that the state unit has approached the Centre for deployment of Central forces for the by-poll in three Assembly constituencies to be held on 25 November. The BJP apprehends that the TMC would resort to rigging with the help of muscle men as it was fast losing ground.

“The Lok Sabha election results clearly showed how people of the state have become fed up with chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s misrule and TMC is now desperate to show to the people that it is regaining ground,” said Vijayvargiya. He said deployment of the Central forces could prevent TMC-backed goons, who could terrorize voters.

“In panchayat and Lok Sabha elections, there were widespread violence and innocent persons were killed by TMCbacked miscreants. We demand deployment of the paramilitary forces for three Assembly constituencies,” said Vijayvargiya. He alleged that a Cabinetranked state minister already met senior police officers to instruct them how they helped TMC for rigging poll in upcoming Assembly poll.

“We want deployment of Central forces in each booth and there is no necessary of the state police to guard the booths,” he said. Yesterday Vijayvargiya slammed the TMC for its confrontationist attitude towards state Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and said that chit fund scam accused leaders of the TMC had met BJP’s national president and Union home minister Amit Shah yesterday to complaint against the Governor even when the latter was discharging his constitutional responsibilities.

“TMC is scared that its misdeeds will be exposed by the Governor. So Mamata Banerjee is trying to prevent his movement and not allowing him to meet her administrative officers,” he said. TMC general secretary Partha Chatterjee had said that the governor was not acting within his Constitutional jurisdiction by commenting on matters relating to the working of the government.