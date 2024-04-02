BJP plaint against TMC’s Tamluk candidate for MCC violation

Trinamul’s young leader and Lok Sabha candidate from Tamluk, Debangshu Bhattacharya, has been accused by the national BJP leaders, including Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and senior BJP leaders and party’s national general secretary Arun Singh for violating the MCC (model code of conduct) of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

A few days ago, Trinamul Congress MP nominee candidate Debangshu Bhattacharya disclosed information on the health beneficiary (Swastha Sathi) card of Rekha Patra, the BJP MP candidate from Basirhat, a victim of alleged Sandeshkhali’s atrocities. He aimed to show that the beneficiary, Rekha Patra, was also a beneficiary of Mamata Banerjee’s government’s health project. In the health project, the family health card is issued in the name of the head of the household.

However, the controversy arose as Rekha Patra’s bank account details were also on the card. The BJP has written to the Election Commission of India alleging that all the information disclosed was personal to an individual. Debangshu Bhattacharya provided that information taking from the state government data. It is not possible for anyone to have such information except the state government, Arun Singh said.

The Trinamul government has leaked that confidential information for political reasons, alleged the BJP. They claimed that this way, all personal information of consumers in Bengal has reached Trinamul’s hands. The BJP alleged that this breaches the Digital Personal Data Protection Act. The BJP also claimed that Debangshu Bhattacharya has violated a condition of the Trinamul constitution. Personal confidential information cannot be leaked in this manner. They demand that the matter be investigated by a high-level committee.

Meanwhile, the BJP has approached the commission to suspend Debangshu and Trinamul’s X-handle.