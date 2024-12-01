BJP MLA highlights neglect of Gorkha aspirations

A section of the hill population has expressed its reactions to the central government’s decision to convene a meeting of the Joint Working Group/Committee on the tripartite agreement among the Centre, the Tripura government and The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA).

The meeting is scheduled to take place in Delhi on 3 December, according to a notification issued by the ministry of home affairs. The agenda includes discussions on the charter of demands submitted by TIPRA and a presentation on the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Neeraj Zimba, secretary general of the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) and BJP MLA from Darjeeling, raised a critical question: “Why are the Indian Gorkhas still waiting for justice?”

Speaking on the issue, Mr Zimba highlighted the contrasting progress made in addressing the aspirations of other communities. Referring to the TIPRASA Accord, he said, “The recent strides by the Union home ministry in addressing the aspirations of the Tiprasa community are commendable steps towards inclusive governance and regional fulfilment. However, this progress starkly contrasts with the persistent neglect of the Indian Gorkhas, a community with one of the oldest and most deserving political legacies in modern Indian history.”

Mr Zimba emphasised the BJP’s commitment to the Gorkha cause as outlined in its Sankalp Patras (manifestos) of 2009, 2014, and 2019. He stated, “The BJP has consistently advocated for a permanent political solution (PPS) to the Gorkha issue. From national platforms to electoral rallies, top BJP leaders—including the Prime Minister, the home minister, and the BJP president—have repeatedly assured the Gorkhas of a political resolution that addresses their aspirations. Yet, these emphatic promises remain unfulfilled.”

He further argued that the Gorkhas’ demand for a permanent political solution is not a mere appeal but a legitimate assertion of their constitutional rights. He said, “Their unwavering loyalty to India’s sovereignty, defence, and democratic ethos is unparalleled. Despite this, their demand for a separate state under Article 3 of the Constitution has been met with indifference. The creation of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) was a stopgap measure—a temporary distraction from the core issue, which remains unresolved.”

Mr Zimba expressed frustration over the BJP’s inability to act on its promises. “For over a decade, the BJP has anchored its electoral promises in the vision of a just resolution for the Gorkha community. However, these repeated assurances have yet to translate into action. Is this a case of policy paralysis, or is the Centre deliberately exploiting the nationalist and patriotic Gorkhas as a dependable vote bank?” he questioned.

The Darjeeling MLA urged the central government to move beyond rhetoric and symbolic assurances. “The time for promises has passed. A Permanent Political Solution for the Gorkha issue is not just a constitutional obligation but also a matter of national integration and unity. Addressing this demand is essential for strengthening India’s federal and democratic framework,” he said.

Mr Zimba warned that failure to resolve the issue could lead to political and social unrest. “Ignoring this issue risks creating a vacuum that may escalate into unrest, similar to what we have witnessed in Manipur. The government must act decisively before the Gorkhas’ faith in constitutional processes erodes completely,” he concluded.