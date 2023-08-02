# Bengal

BJP lodges plaint against TMC MP Nusrat for shady financial deal

SNS | Kolkata | August 2, 2023 6:47 am

Bengal BJP

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari [File Photo]

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has received a complaint against actress-turned-politician and Trinamul Congress Lok Sabha MP Nusrat Jahan for being associated with a shady financial entity. State BJP leader Shankudeb Panda lodged this complaint against Jahan at ED’s Salt Lake office in the northern outskirts of Kolkata on Monday evening.

The BJP will provide legal support to individuals, who were allegedly duped by a corporate entity where the MP from Basirhat was an erstwhile director, the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said on Tuesday.

“Majority of the individuals, who were duped by the said entity were senior citizens. We have already approached the Enforcement Directorate with a plea so that the central agency takes up the matter. If they do, it will be good. Otherwise, we will be providing legal support to these duped senior citizens,” the leader of the opposition said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bengal

Wet day for city, heavy rains in dists: Met dept

Lashed by heavy downpour during the afternoon, the city plunged into darkness around 3pm. The heavy showers were triggered by deep depression over Northeast Bay of Bengal, off the Bangladesh coast, bringing ‘orange warning’ of heavy to very heavy rainfall between 7-20cm by the weather office for Kolkata and seven other districts of south Bengal, today.