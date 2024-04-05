BJP ignoring Model Code of Conduct: CM

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee charged on Thursday the BJP is not observing the electoral model code of conduct. Addressing a public meeting at Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar today, Mamata Banerjee said: “The BJP does not obey the election code of conduct. BJP is contesting elections with the help of Central agencies.

They are campaigning door to door asking the people to vote for BJP and avoid trouble. Don’t bow your head. They need to be taught a good lesson.” “The BJP is trying to establish the system of ‘one nation, one political party’. That is the BJP’s sole aim and policy,” Miss Banerjee said. Charging that the BJP is anti-Bengal and deprived it of Rs 1.74 lakh crores, she said: “You can trust a snake but not the BJP.” Miss Banerjee, who addressed a second public meeting at Malbazar, in Jalpaiguri, also came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I have come to know Prime Minister said Election Commission is keeping a close eye on the overall situation in Bengal. Have you bought the Election Commission?” she asked. Miss Banerjee added: “BJP has nominated candidates who are accused in several criminal and murder cases.”Without naming former Superintendent of Police in Cooch Behar, Debashis Dhar directly, Miss Banerjee said: “The BJP has fielded a candidate who killed five minority and Rajbanshi people in Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar in the last Assembly polls from Birbhum Lok Sabha seat though vigilance clearance has not yet been granted.

The state government registered two cases against him. Despite objections, the Centre has granted clearance and BJP has fielded him paying no heed to the law.” Attacking the BJP candidate for Cooch Behar, Nisith Pramanik without naming him, she said: “He is a gangster babu. Thousands of criminal cases were registered against a man, who is Union Minister of Home Affairs. In my party he was an aapod (disaster), now he is an asset in BJP. Shame shame shame. Shame of the country, constitution and democracy.

Why can’t BJP nominate gentlemen! On the issue of relief for the victims of storm-hit Maynaguri in Jalpaiguri, Miss Banerjee said the administration sought permission from the Election Commission for the construction of homes for the victims who were rendered homeless, but the EC was delaying in giving permission. “When the Model Code of Conduct is there, Prime Minister has claimed that he would ‘repay’ money collected by ED. If you can announce this amidst election why can’t I assure the homeless people about their homes,” she asked.