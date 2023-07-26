BJP fact-finding team for CBI probe into Bengal violence

A five-member BJP fact-finding team, led by former Union Minister and MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, has recommended a CBI inquiry into allegations of torture on BJP workers following post-Panchayat poll violence.

The team has also recommended an NIA investigation into the alleged incidents of bomb blasts during the rural polls.

The BJP’s Central team submitted its report to party president JP Nadda, which includes recommendations for a CBI inquiry into the atrocities on BJP workers following poll violence.

Prasad alleged that a large number of winning BJP candidates are facing threat to their lives and forced to join the Trinamul Congress (TMC). “Most of the victims who submitted their nomination forms for Panchayat polls were attacked, and their houses were set on fire. The State Election Commission (SEC) played a biased role and left the law and order situation in a terrible state. Even a 13-year-old boy became a victim of the poll violence,” he told the press in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the monsoon session of the West Bengal Assembly witnessed moments of ruckus on Wednesday after an adjournment motion moved by BJP MLAs seeking a discussion on atrocities on women in the state was turned down.

After the House assembled for the day, fashion designer-turned-politician and BJP legislator Agnimitra Paul moved an adjournment motion and proposed to read it out on the floor of the House. However, it was turned down by Speaker Biman Banerjee.

Thereafter, the BJP legislators started protesting first within the floor and then staged a walkout in protest. They continued raising slogans within the Assembly premises.

“The Speaker did not allow us to read out the adjournment motion. So we have decided to stage a protest within the Assembly. We want discussions on the floor of the House on the recent incidents of harassment and outrage of modesty of two tribal women at Pakua Hat in Malda district,” Paul told newspersons after staging the walkout.

On Wednesday, five homeless women BJP candidates and activists came to meet the members of the BJP Legislators in the Assembly. Two candidates contesting for BJP in Gram Panchayat in Amata-2 block said that their houses were burnt.

They were also seen breaking down in tears. A woman suffering from measles was also in the group of five people. Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari was in Delhi and did not meet the victims. According to the BJP MLA’s sources, the five women workers of the BJP have been taken to a safe shelter. In due course, they will be produced in court for legal purposes.