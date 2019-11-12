The state BJP today slammed chief minister Mamata Banerjee government for its “inept” handling of the situation arising out of the devastation wreaked by the cyclone Bulbulin the coastal belt of the West Bengal. It accused the government of distributing relief in partisan manner.

Senior BJP leader and actor Joy Banerjee said that a BJP delegation will soon visit several areas, those were affected by the cyclone Bulbul and send a report to the Centre.

The cyclonic storm made landfall late on Saturday between Sagar Island of West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh, and moved northwestwards into the neighbouring country over the Sunderban delta.

“Trinamul Congress-led government is bias towards distributing relief materials. Whenever any natural calamity took place, the state government preferred political discrimination rather than to provide help to the victims,” said Joy Banerjee.

Several places like Frazerganj, Bakkhali, Laxmipur, Namkhana and other places were affected by the cyclone Bulbul.

“Chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced for constituting a task force to look into the relief and restoration work. But there was no arrangements to repair the houses of the poor people, no arrangements were made to provide them food,” he said.

Miss Banerjee today lauded the administration in South 24 Parganas district for its initiatives to minimise the impact of cyclone Bulbul, announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of each of those killed in the storm. Miss Banerjee is set to visit cyclone-affected areas of Basirhat in North 24-Parganas on Wednesday. She also appointed Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha as the head of the task force, which she said, would be reviewing the ongoing relief work every 48 hours. The state government also directed departments of irrigation, forest and power to work in tandem for restoring normalcy