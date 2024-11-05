Birbhum murder: Six arrested

Six persons have been arrested by Birbhum Police in connection with the murder of Trinamul Congress gram panchayat member of Kankalitala gram panchayat Samir Thandar, however the motive behind the murder is still not clear.

Samir Thandar has called his family over cell phone and said that his rival group workers are beating him and he will be killed and urged his family to save him, before they snatched his phone and switched it off.

On Saturday evening, Bolpur police station has recovered him in critically injured condition and admitted him to nearby Siwan Hospital in Bolpur. Later, he was transferred to Burdwan Medical College Hospital as his health conditions deteriorated, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

After a post-mortem at Burdwan Medical College Hospital, the body was handed over to the victim’s family.

“Bolpur police has already started a murder case and have arrested six persons in this connection so far and they will be taken on police remand for further investigations,” said Raj Narayan Mukherjee, superintendent of police of Birbhum.

Mihir Roy, block president of TMC claimed that police have started a probe. He has denied party infighting in Paruldanga gram panchayat area.