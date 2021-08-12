Speculations were rife in the Hills today that former Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha-2 leader Binoy Tamang would rejoin the GJMM-1. The talk was fuelled by a meeting between Mr Tamang and Bimal Gurung at the Pattabung Guest House, around 15 km from Darjeeling town, this evening.

The meeting lasted for around an hour. However, leaders were tight-lipped on what exactly transpired in the parleys. “I met Bimal Gurung and talked about different issues like the formation of the party in 2007 and what took place up till now. We also talked about the problems of the people and how they need to be tackled,” Mr Tamang said after the meeting.

Mr Tamang further said that he would not divulge anything about the meeting now, and added that he met Mr Gurung as he was the “guardian here.” He also said that there had been a misunderstanding earlier due to political differences, but such misunderstanding was no longer there.

“There are hints in every meeting and press conference and people should understand them,” he added. This is the first time that both the leaders are meeting one-on-one after the resignation of Mr Tamang on 15 June this year from his post as the president of the GJMM-2 faction. When he left the party, Mr Tamang cited reasons like an “ongoing conspiracy” for him to be removed from politics.

Mr Tamang, along with GJMM-2 leader Anit Thapa, had split from the original GJMM was led by Bimal Gurung in 2017 after the Gorkhaland agitation in the Hills. With both the factions at loggerheads earlier, both the leaders were seen showing a soft corner towards each other when Mr Tamang shed tears as he announced his resignation and his decision to return the flag of the party to Mr Gurung.

A similar sight was seen when Mr Gurung received the flag from supporters of Mr Tamang later. That time, Mr Gurung was also seen emphasising on the point that his doors were open for anyone who wanted to join the party, as he said it had been opened for the people and the Hills. However, on the other hand, sources maintained today that Mr Gurung’s supporters are not happy with the idea of Mr Tamang rejoining the party fold.