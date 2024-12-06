Bharat Gaurav train to start on 18 February, next year

IRCTC, East Zone, Kolkata has announced the launch of the Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train – Maha Kumbh Punya Kshetra Yatra, set to commence on 18 February 2025. Commencing from Kolkata station, the pilgrimage and heritage odyssey will unfold over 5 nights and 6 days covering Prayagraj, Varanasi and Ayodhya.

Passenger boarding and deboarding facilities have been strategically arranged at Kolkata-Bandel- Barddhaman, Bolpur-Rampurhat-Dumka-Hansdiha-Bhagalpur-Sultanganj-Jamalpur-Kiul-Patna-Buxar stations. The package offers a comfortable train journey in both sleeper and 3 tier AC class, with accommodation in AC and Non AC budget hotels at Varanasi for 02 nights on twin/triple sharing and in tents on quad sharing at Prayagraj for one night. Facilities for transfers , sightseeing will be facilitated by Non-AC buses, ensuring a seamless travel experience.

Advertisement