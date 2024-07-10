IRCTC, DMRC, and CRIS join hands to promote ‘One India-One Ticket’ initiative

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), and Centre For Railway Information Systems (CRIS) have joined hands to ensure a seamless travel experience for the Main Line Railway and Metro Passengers in the Delhi NCR area in a first of its kind initiative.

The collaboration aims to promote the ‘One India-One Ticket’ initiative of the government of India.

The “Beta Version” of the Delhi Metro Rail QR Code-based ticket was launched on Wednesday enabling main-line Railway passengers to book DMRC QR Code Tickets on the IRCTC Website and the Android version of the mobile app.

On this occasion, Sanjay Kumar Jain, CMD, IRCTC, and Dr. Vikas Kumar, MD, DMRC said, “On the success of the Beta Version, the regular version of IRCTC-DMRC QR Code Ticket will be launched soon after.”

“Currently, single journey tickets of Delhi Metro can only be booked on the day of travel with same-day validity. With this facility, the DMRC-IRCTC QR code-based tickets will be synchronised with Indian Railways’ Advance Reservation Period (ARP) allowing passengers to book even Metro tickets up to 120 days in advance,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

Further, the Metro tickets will be valid for a single journey for a period of four days starting from the day before the DMRC journey date, the travel date itself, and two days after the journey date.

“This joint initiative will enhance the travel experience of Railway passengers by allowing them to book Delhi Metro Tickets at the rail ticket confirmation page clubbing it either with source or destination station falling in Delhi/NCR region. The passengers can also book Delhi metro tickets at a later stage via the booking history page. Flexible Cancellations have also been ensured,” the spokesperson said.

“Once the DMRC ticket is purchased by the railway passenger, one DMRC QR code per passenger will be printed/available in the Electronic Reservation Slip of IRCTC,” the spokesperson further said.

The novel step will save the valuable time of the rail passengers at DMRC stations by avoiding long queues while purchasing DMRC tickets.

“This landmark initiative of IRCTC, DMRC, and CRIS aims to provide a comprehensive seamless travel solution enhancing customer convenience by the ease of ticket booking and promoting digitalisation, environment-friendly and efficient transportation systems,” the spokesperson added.