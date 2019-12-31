Six participants from West Bengal bagged gold medals in the Indo-Nepal Yoga championship held in the neighboring country recently. To congratulate the winners, a felicitation programme was held at the Nabankur Sangha at Pradhan Nagar in Siliguri today. A total of 36 contestants from all over India, including 21 from West Bengal, had participated in the contest organised by the Purbanchal Yoga Physique and Sports Welfare Association at Birtamore, eastern Nepal, through 28-30 December.

According to Shiv Hazra, the Secretary of the Purbanchal Yoga Association, the progress yoga has made in Bengal is tremendous. “Yoga is beneficial to maintain a healthy lifestyle. We want all students from English medium schools to be more aware and participate in the combined practices of asana to maintain a healthy lifestyle,” he said.

The winners in Group A were Manashi Hansda and Shreya Saha; Group B: Manaswita Kundu and Shreyashi Routh; Group C: Ankita Chowdhury, Antara Bisnu, and Champa Debnath; Group D: Anjali Singh and Sharmistha Roy; Group E: Mousumi Koley, Puja Koley and Priyanka Jaiswal.

In the Group C boys’ category, the winners were Biswwayan Das, Kritiraj Hazra, and Md Saif Raza, while Koushik Saha won under Group D. Gobinda Chandra Sarkar won in the category of Men-above 50 years.

“The tournament was well organised and the hospitality extended to us in Nepal made our trip a memorable one,” said Mr Hazra. Vice-president of the Purbanchal Yoga Association, Bablu Talukdar, said the next such competition will be held in Bhutan.

“This competition has instilled in us a confidence to perform better in the future. We will engage in more competitions in order to get productive results in the future,” he said.

Along with Mr Talukdar and Mr Hazra, coach Sujit Kumar Das and Uttar Dinajpur Secretary Ram Kumar Mondal handed over flower bouquets to the gold medalists to honour their efforts.