Keeping in mind the current patient load and the rising trend of infections that might raise the oxygen consumption level in West Bengal, the state government has urged the Centre not to divert the medical oxygen available in the state to elsewhere.

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on 21 April allotted 200 MT of oxygen from different plants located in West Bengal to outside the state.

As per the current patient load and the rising trend of the infections, it is expected that the consumption level in West Bengal will radically rise to roughly 450 MT per day in the next couple of weeks.

“Hence, present allocation of liquid oxygen to outside West Bengal will jeopardise the medical treatment of Covid patients in the state. So, West Bengal government has accordingly requested Government of India on 22 April to consider the need of the state and not to divert the medical oxygen available in the state to elsewhere,” a statement issued by the state government.

The move comes close on the heels of chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleging that the Union government is depriving her state of its quota of medical oxygen by diverting the supply to Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, in view of the current pandemic situation, the state government has made prior RT-PCR tests and Covid negative reports compulsory for flight passengers coming to West Bengal from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh from 12 pm on 26 April. This has already been made mandatory for flight passengers coming from Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana.