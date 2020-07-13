West Bengal on Sunday set another single-day record for new Covid cases with 1,560 people being detected positive, taking the state’s total case count to 30,013 while 26 people died due to the infection today. According to an official, today was the 17th day in the ongoing spell of rising cases since 26 June.

Kolkata reported 454 new Covid infections on Sunday, surpassing the previous single day record of 412 that was set on Saturday. The total number of cases in the city has increased to 9,608.

Situation in North 24-Parganas remained equally critical with the detection of 357 fresh cases while South 24-Parganas and Howrah recorded 161 and 127 fresh cases respectively.

The Covid death toll has increased to 932; of the 26 deaths that were reported today, Kolkata registered 13 deaths, South 24-Parganas four, North 24-Parganas three, Howrah and West Midnapore two each and Murshidabad and Darjeeling one each.

With a steady rise in cases amidst the enforcement of the lockdown in the containment zones of 21 out of 23 districts, the state government today added one more such zone in South 24-Parganas, which previously demarcated 54 containment zones, while four additional zones were added in Nadia taking the count of such zones to 34.

The single-day figure of Covid recoveries improved further, 622 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, compared to 611 discharged yesterday. The discharge rate was 61.9 per cent and 18,581 Covid patients have recovered in the state till now.

There are presently 10,500 active Covid cases in Bengal. The occupancy rate in Covid beds slightly increased to 27.03 per cent.