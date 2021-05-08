Cautioning people about a further surge in Covid cases in the next 15 days, chief minister Mamata Banerjee today announced a 40 per cent increase of beds in all hospitals and nursing homes to handle the additional patient load and complained against the Centre for not responding to her repeated letters on meeting the state’s requirement of vaccines.

“I have not received any reply from the Prime Minister to my letters regarding vaccine requirements. Maybe he is busy. Shortage of vaccines is a big issue. Moreover, our oxygen supplies are also being shifted to other states,” said Miss Banerjee.

Ms Banerjee continued, “Why can’t the Centre spend Rs 30,000 crore for universalisation of vaccines when 20,000 crore can be spent for Parliament House building? Why is the Centre allowing people to suffer and the younger generation to die for lack of oxygen? Whatever we can do we are doing our best. The next 15 days are very crucial. The Centre wasted six months only to win elections in West Bengal. The time could have been utilised for Covid management,” said Miss Banerjee in Nabanna.

Special permission has been given to all hospitals and nursing homes to increase beds by 40 per cent following which over 2,000 beds would be immediately added in private hospitals. The move will increase the existing bed capacity from 20,000 to 30,000. All doctors, nurses and para-medical interns, who are in the third-year of their post graduation courses and whose exams have been postponed, will be engaged in hospitals.

Thus, we will get an additional 2,000 doctors and 2,000 nurses. Again, these students will also get additional benefits, Miss Banerjee said. State government will engage 1.70 lakh quack doctors as Sasthya Suraksha Karmis, she added.

Miss Banerjee said that permission has been given to the 105 government hospitals, state, district and sub-divisional hospitals, medical colleges and super speciality hospitals to install medical oxygen plants (PSA) to ensure oxygen supply to needy patients. Diamond Harbour and Cooch Behar hospitals have already come up with such plants. “I would request with folded hands to everyone to please wear masks, take medical help and stay in isolation as prescribed. We have seen that the second wave is dangerous 30 to 45 age group, so be very cautious,” she said.

She urged people not to board crowded buses and directed district magistrates to ensure daily wage earners get their allotment of free ration.