Some people still working from beds, closets, couches in pandemic

It has been noted after the pandemic after millions of people worked remotely during a pandemic, many of them have made it a habit of using unprofessional spots at home to work, like closets, bedrooms, couches, and front yards or backyards spaces.

32% said they work from a proper office, 31% said bedrooms are their offices, 45% said they work from a couch regularly, 38% work from a bed, 20% work outdoor, and 19% work from a closet regularly.

According to the survey by US-based home services provider Craft Jack, 71% of people state that they are ‘improvising’ their workspaces.

74% of people said they are experiencing discomfort and pain while working from home whereas, 81% experience the same weekly and 51% experience it daily.

56% of people felt pain at the back, 54% at the neck, 43% at the shoulder, and 31% experience hand and wrist pain.

64% of people working in HR, recruiting, and accounting made an effort to curate their background in some way.

People made the least effort working remotely in legal, insurance, nonprofits, and social services.

69% people have had either a child, partner or pet, unexpectedly seen in video calls, 43% with pets being the most common culprit followed by 37% children and 34% partners, said the report.

“Certainly, many people have limitations in terms of space, but much can be done with little, and you don’t necessarily need to break the bank to look professional in the Zoom Age,” the report said.

Remote workers, by now, at a bare minimum, should have a dedicated, functional space that supports their bodies, appropriate accessories to look and sound professional on video calls, and something other than a blank wall in their background, the report added.

In order to improve workspace, 91% of people have done something over the past years. 90% of people spent money on the process.

“More than half of those we surveyed have invested in a new chair, and one in four have gotten a webcam. Also of note, 58% of respondents said their employer has chipped in either with money or supplies to support the development of their home workspace,” the report noted.

