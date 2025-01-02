B’deshi monk’s lawyer admitted at SSKM

Jailed ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das’s Bangladeshi lawyer Rabindra Ghosh is still under medical observation of a team of doctors at SSKM Hospital where he was rushed to on Tuesday evening, showing symptoms of chest pain and dizziness, hours after meeting Trinamul Congress leader Kunal Ghosh.

Rabindra Ghosh was scheduled to give legal assistance to Chinmoy Krishna at Chittagang court in Bangladesh on 2 January. Chinmoy Krishna, a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested in December, 2024 at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport while travelling to Chittagong to attend a rally. He was denied bail and sent to jail till 2 January by the court in Bangladesh.

Sources at the SSKM Hospital, eastern India’s premier government hospital, Mr Ghosh’s health condition is little better but he still complains of chest pain.

He underwent several investigations including ECG, echocardiography since Tuesday night, when he was brought to the hospital. A team of doctors like cardiologists, nephrologists and general medicine experts are keeping a watch on the veteran Bangladeshi lawyer.

Mr Ghosh came to West Bengal about 10 days ago for medical treatment and had been staying at his son Rahul’s residence in Barrackpore in North 24-Parganas district.

Earlier, while speaking to the media, Mr Ghosh had said that he would be there in Chittagong on 2 January to give legal assistance to Chinmoy Krishna.

“He is fighting alone in Bangladesh as no one is there beside him. Braving my life, I would be there in the court to give legal assistance to him on 2 January. I don’t dare to die.

The 75 year-old lawyer had told reporters, “The situation in Bangladesh is very bad and I have not fled from the country to take shelter in West Bengal. I think Bangladesh is scared of America. Bangladesh is sensing trouble if India and America get close to each other on the diplomatic front,” according to Mr Ghosh.

Mr Ghosh, who has been actively defending the arrested monk, had acknowledged the risks involved in his work.