Bank vigilance awareness week

Vigilance Awareness Week was observed at UCO Bank Head Office and Salt Lake Zonal Office from 28 October to 3 November. The theme of the Vigilance Awareness Week this year is Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity.

On 1 November, Tapan Kumar Mandal, deputy secretary (vigilance) from department of financial services, along with chief vigilance officer, UCO Bank, Head Office, V Anand, all general managers and deputy general managers, zonal head Major Vikrant Kumar Tandon from Salt Lake zonal office along with zonal head of Bank of India P Jena and other executives of Bank of India flagged off the Walkathon from Head Office II Bhawan in Salt Lake with the objective of raising awareness among stakeholders to raise voice against corruption. The march ended at UCO Bank Salt Lake Zonal Office, Vidyut Bhawan.

