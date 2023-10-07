UCO Bank offers special deposit scheme ‘UCO 400’

The UCO Bank has launched a special fixed deposit scheme ‘UCO 400’for a period of 400 days which will come into effect on October 8 and will remain valid till December 31, 2023.

The scheme is applicable on domestic retail term deposits including NRE/NRO rupee term deposits below Rs 2 crore.

The scheme offers higher rate of interest (ROI%) than the Bank’s normal card rate and this will benefit the resident as well as NRE/NRO customers to earn higher rate of return in their investment. It also offers the special incentive rate for resident senior citizens.

The facility of opening of new special deposit scheme and loan/OD against the deposit scheme is also available through digital channels.