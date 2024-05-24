Bangladeshi MP’s friend paid money for murder: Police

The Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar’s close friend, who is a US citizen, had paid around Rs 5 crore to kill the former, according to preliminary investigation in connection with his murder.

Mr Anar, Awami League MP of Jhinaidah-4 constituency in Bangladesh, had been missing in Kolkata since 13 May and was found murdered in the New Town area.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh home minister Asaduzzaman Khan had said that Mr Anar was found murdered and three people have been arrested.

The deceased MP’s friend, who is probably in the US at present, owns a luxurious flat in the New Town area, according to sources in the West Bengal CID.

Sources in the CID probing the incident of alleged murder of the Bangladeshi MP also said that the flat in the New Town area, where the Bangladesh MP was last seen entering, was rented to his friend by its owner, reportedly an excise department employee.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that it was a well-planned murder. A huge amount of money, around Rs 5 crore was paid by an old friend of the MP to kill him. Investigations are still on to find out the exact reasons behind the incident,” an officer of the CID said.

“We have ‘reliable inputs’ that Anar may have been murdered but his body is yet to be recovered,” he said requesting anonymity.

Asked whether the investigating team found blood stains in the New Town flat where the MP’s whereabouts were last traced on 13 May. The officer said, “Our forensic team is exploring all angles and examining the suspected crime scene also. It’s too early to speak about that.”

It’s learnt that the state CID has spotted blood stains inside the flat and also recovered several plastic bags, which they believe were used to dump the body parts.

Circumstantial evidence indicates that the MP was first strangulated and then his body was mutilated in several parts, police claimed.

The search for the missing MP, who reportedly arrived in Kolkata on 12 May to undergo treatment, began six days later after Gopal Biswas, a resident of Baranagar area and an acquaintance of the Bangladeshi politician, filed a complaint with the local police station on 18 May.

Anar had stayed at Biswas’s house upon arrival. According to the complainant, Anar left his Baranagar residence for a doctor’s appointment in the afternoon of 13 May and he was scheduled to come back home for dinner.