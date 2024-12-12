Awas Yojana anomalies in E Burdwan

local leader of the ruling Trinamul Congress owns a flat in Katwa town in East Burdwan, but his wife surprisingly has been allocated a house in Bangla Awas Yojana (BAY).

Besides, the members of a single family have been allowed to be enrolled as BAY beneficiaries in two neighbouring villages like Aauria and Polsona in Katwa and have been allocated three houses.

Nilmadhab Banerjee, a TMC leader of Aauria village in Katwa owns a 2BHK flat in Katwa town, but his wife Priyanka Banerjee has been allocated a house at the family’s native place. Mousumi Ghosh and Kalpana Ghosh, wife and mother of Dhulu Ghosh, a TMC cadre of the same Aauria village have recently been accommodated as the new beneficiaries of BAY houses, though they stay together.

Dhulu said: “We don’t have a concrete structure, so, like many, we had applied. We don’t know how my mother and wife were allocated separate houses.”

Similarly, three BAY houses have been allocated to the family members of Milon Ghosh, a TMC cadre of neighbouring Koara village in Katwa. Three BAY houses were allocated like this – one house for Milon at Koara and one at Aauria and one for his mother Padmarani Ghosh. Milon clarified, “My mother stays separately and so she’s allocated a house and there’s nothing wrong in it.” About his two houses in two villages, he shrugged off responsibility, saying: “It’s just a computer error, which will soon be rectified, I hope.”

The Trinamul Congress’s district president, Rabindranath Chatterjee said, “If someone of our party has tried to buy unethical benefits, we’ll prescribe the district administration to discard his or her name or names, accordingly.”