Authorities gear up for Dashami immersion; steps taken to prevent covid, pollution

With several pujas going for immersion at the city ghats today, the Kolkata Police, disaster management authorities along with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and the Kolkata Port authorities are on war footing to make all arrangements to avoid any mishap and implement covid protocols during the process.

Several residential pujas are today going for immersion, unlike the big-ticket pujas who generally go for immersions a day later. The KMC has kept its heavy machinery like payloaders at the ghats to ensure the idols after immersion are fished out of the water to prevent any pollution. The civic body control room at the headquarters have been instructed to stay active for assistance.

As a measure to combat pollution, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata will assist in removal of idols after immersion from Baje Kadamtola Ghat (Babu Ghat) and Judges Ghat. The port authorities said suitable arrangements have been made at the ghats through contractors by deploying pontoon mounted cranes, stationing three mechanized boats at each ghat.

“Sufficient manpower which includes 20 unskilled workers and two supervisors have been deployed at each of the ghats for fishing out the idols after immersion. The idols will be then picked up by the recyclers on the awaiting lorries. Additionally, four workers will be deployed at Nimtala Ghat for assistance” said the port spokesperson.

This year, the arrangement has been made for four days for Durga Puja immersions and another four for Kali Puja idol immersions.

Meanwhile, the KMC is coordinating with the state disaster management is to avert any accidents. Warnings of high tide in the river have been sounded while the Kolkata Police personnel are making public announcements, warning the members of the immersion procession against crowding at the ghats.

A team of divers have been kept ready in case of any mishap. Further, apprehending the high tide, sandbags have been laid along the river banks while police watchtowers have been installed on the Strand Road.

The deputy commissioners along with senior police officers have been deployed at the immersion ghats while the traffic police have been instructed to ensure the immersion procession stays on the route charted for them to reach the ghats. The circular rail service along the river bank will be stopped from 4 pm to avoid accidents.

To ensure covid protocols are followed, all puja committees have been instructed to bring the idols directly to the ghats for immersion instead of carrying out any procession. Physical distancing needs to be maintained between the puja committee members who would carry the idol to the river. Further, the police have made masks mandatory at the ghats to prevent any outbreak of fresh covid infections.