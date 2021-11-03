RT-PCR report or full vaccination must for flyers entering Bengal

The Kolkata airport authorities have announced that all passengers flying to West Bengal would be required to produce either a full vaccination certificate or an RT-PCR Covid negative report for a test conducted within 72hrs of such flight departure.

The announcement comes following a state government directive in the wake of a covid spurt in the state post-Durga Puja. The covid protocols though were relaxed for air passengers flying to Kolkata before Puja and after the second wave, they have once again been made tighter to cope with the rising number of cases.

The airport authorities said that regardless of which state one is coming from, all passengers flying to Bengal will have to show either the full vaccination certificate or the RT PCR negative report for a test conducted within 72hrs of such flight departure.

Meanwhile, several passengers enquiring whether the same RT PCR test rule applies for kids below 12 years of age travelling with them, the airport has informed that only children below two years old are exempted from the RTPCR test.

The Kolkata airport has also informed that as per state government directives, thrice a week restrictions on flight travels shall be applicable only for the cities of Nagpur, Pune and Ahmedabad.

The airport has asked passengers to contact the concerned airlines for further details. The protocols have come into effect from 1 November. Health department sources said that the restrictions were implemented to also ensure that the present rise in cases is checked immediately since there are more carnivals impending in November to December including the upcoming Diwali this month and Christmas and New Year the next month.