Author Parimal De returns Banga Ratna Award

Alipurduar’s beloved author, Parimal De, disheartened by the state government’s handling of the tragic incident involving a young trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, has decided to return the Banga Ratna Award. “This decision comes from the depths of my conscience,” Parimal De shared in a heartfelt press conference today. “I am pained, ashamed, and deeply troubled by the situation unfolding after the horrific incident in Kolkata. Returning the award, along with its Rs 1,00,000 cash prize, is my way of expressing the turmoil within me.”

Mr De, a keen observer of state affairs, voiced his concerns over the government’s tendency to shield wrongdoing and corruption, even at the highest judicial levels. “The incident at RG Kar Medical College is beyond political squabbles. Bengal’s rich cultural heritage is decaying, and law and order seem to have vanished,” he said. Despite his health preventing him from joining the widespread protests, De emphasised: “By returning the Banga Ratna, I stand in solidarity with the protesters across Bengal and India.

I hope this gesture brings some peace to the soul of Tilottoma, the poetic personification of Kolkata by Jibanananda, and offers a small solace to her grieving parents.” Clarifying his stance, Mr De added: “I hold no personal grudge against Mamata Banerjee and respect her. However, the government and its administration have lost their moral compass, indulging in corruption without restraint. It breaks my heart.” Mr De received the Banga Ratna Award from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the North Bengal Festival at Kanchenjunga Stadium in 2016. Tomorrow, he plans to visit the Alipurduar treasury office to return the cash prize to the North Bengal Festival Committee.

