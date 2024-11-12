At Veer Gatha 2024 children learn first-hand about gallantry achievements from soldiers

Veer Gatha 2024, a joint initiative by the ministry of defence (MoD) and ministry of education (MoE), concluded today at the Dhono Dhanno Auditorium, Kolkata. Organised by HQ Bengal Sub Area under the aegis of Eastern Command, the event served as a platform to inspire and motivate the youth through the valorous stories of India’s Armed Forces.

The event witnessed participation from all three services, Army, Navy, and Air Force, underscoring the collective strength and unity of India’s defense forces. Maj Gen Rajesh Arun Moghe, General Officer Commanding, Bengal Sub Area, graced the event as the chief guest.

Over 2,000 school students, NCC cadets and dignitaries from civil and military circles attended the event. The day featured an enthralling display of advanced weaponry and military equipment, giving attendees a glimpse into the cutting-edge capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces.

Distinguished Speakers were Col. Mahesh Kumar, Kirti Chakra, SM. A decorated infantry officer, he shared his leadership experiences in counter-terrorism operations that earned him the Kirti Chakra in 2013.

Col. Mitali Madhumita, SM (gallantry), was first woman officer to receive the Sena Medal (gallantry), she recounted her heroic actions during the 2010 terrorist attack on the Indian embassy in Kabul.

Lt. Col. Anila Khatri was the first woman paratrooper of the Indian Army’s Air Defence Regiment, she spoke about breaking barriers and her leadership in an all-women motorbike rally in Ladakh.

Subedar Solairaj Dharmarajan, an inspiration as a soldier-turned-paralympian, shared his journey from the Siachen Glacier to winning medals at the Asian Para Games.

Lt. Cdr. Mrityunjay Kumar, Shaurya Chakra is a naval officer, who shared his experiences in leading anti-terror operations in Kashmir, which earned him the Shaurya Chakra in 2022.

Wing Cdr. Vishal Lakhesh, Vayu Sena Medal (gallantry), an IAF test parachute jumper and skydiving expert with over 2,000 jumps, highlighted his operational excellence and leadership in critical missions.

The event concluded with a lively Q&A session, where the audience interacted directly with the speakers, gaining firsthand insights into the challenges and triumphs of life in the armed forces.

Veer Gatha 2024 had the objective of fostering patriotism and inspiring the next generation. By sharing real-life stories of courage and resilience, the event highlighted the dedication of the Indian Armed Forces and their unwavering commitment to the nation.