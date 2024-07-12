Minister of state for defence Sanjay Seth, emphasized the critical role played by the Eastern Command in safeguarding the nation’s borders and ensuring the safety of its citizens.

Mr Seth was visiting Fort William, the headquarters of the Eastern Command today.

During his visit the minister Seth laid a wreath at the Vijay Smarak, paying homage to the brave-hearts who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation.

Earlier, Mr Seth was briefed on the operational and logistical aspects of the Eastern Command and engaged with the troops from Eastern Command. He expressed his gratitude and admiration for the dedication and service of Indian Army personnel. The Raksha Rajya Mantri lauded all ranks for their unwavering commitment to national security and their relentless efforts in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The minister said, “The dedication and professionalism exhibited by all ranks of the Eastern Command are exemplary. Your tireless efforts and sacrifices are a testament to the strength and resilience of our armed forces. The nation is indebted to you for your unwavering vigilance and unflinching courage in the face of adversity.”

During the visit, Shri Seth also acknowledged the challenges faced by the Eastern Command due to the difficult terrain and weather conditions. He assured the troops that the government is committed to providing the necessary support and resources to ensure their operational readiness and well-being. “Your service in these demanding conditions is not only a duty but a profound act of patriotism. The nation stands behind you and is proud of your contributions to our collective security,” he added.

The visit concluded with a renewed sense of motivation and encouragement among the ranks, reaffirming their resolve to continue serving the nation with utmost dedication.

Earlier in the day, the minister of state for defence also visited West Bengal and Sikkim NCC directorate. He urged the cadets to stay committed towards nation building as they are the future leaders of the nation. He was also honoured with Joint Services Guard of Honour by the army, air and naval wing cadets. The minister had also visited the Gun and Shell Factory, Cossipore yesterday.