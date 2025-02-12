Eastern Command Investiture Ceremony honoures bravehearts

The Eastern Command Investiture Ceremony 2025 was held at Ranchi Military Station to recognize the bravery and distinguished service of Indian Army personnel. Lt. Gen. Ram Chander Tiwari, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Eastern Command, presided over the event, where 42 personnel were honoured for their exceptional service, receiving 21 Sena Medals (Gallantry), five Sena Medals (Distinguished Service), two Bar to Sena Medals (Distinguished Service), two Yudh Seva Medals, one Bar to Vishisht Seva Medal, and 11 Vishisht Seva Medals. Additionally, 45 units received the GOC-in-C, Eastern Command Unit Appreciation for outstanding professionalism and service.

In a historic first, the Indian Air Force’s Chinook Helicopter Unit was awarded the GOC-in-C Eastern Command Unit Citation for its unwavering logistical support to troops deployed in the high-altitude Himalayas, demonstrating exceptional inter-services coordination and jointness.

On the eve of the ceremony, Shaurya Sandhya, a grand cultural event, was held here at the Jharkhand War Memorial. The evening featured a spectacular Army Band Symphony Fusion, martial arts displays including Kalaripayattu and Gatka, and an impressive helicopter fly-past, celebrating the rich heritage and indomitable spirit of the Indian Army.

The state Governor, Santosh Kumar Gangwar, attended the ceremony and met with gallantry awardees and their families at Cockrell Ecological Park & Training Area here. Sharing a meal with them, he expressed deep admiration for their sacrifices, stating: “The unwavering courage, dedication, and sacrifices of our soldiers in defending the nation’s sovereignty inspire every citizen. The entire country takes immense pride in their bravery.”

The event witnessed the presence of senior Army officials, civilian dignitaries, students, and the proud families of awardees, symbolizing the nation’s deep respect and gratitude toward its armed forces. Lt. Gen.Tiwari congratulated the awardees and urged all ranks to uphold the high traditions, discipline, and values of the Indian Army, ensuring excellence in service to the nation.