Asthma awareness required to combat disease: Doctors

Doctors feel that with the sharp rise in the incidents of asthma, more awareness drives are required to improve the quality of life for asthmatic patients.

India accounts for 13 per cent of the global burden of asthma. Globally, 42 per cent asthma-related deaths take place in India. It has been seen that only 20 per cent of the diagnosed patients are aware about asthma, said doctors today on the eve of World Asthma Day, which falls on 7 May.

The recent Global Burden of Disease (GBD 1990-019) estimated the total burden of asthma in India as 34.3 million, accounting for 13.09 per cent of the global burden.

Dr Angira Dasgupta, HOD chest department, BR Singh Hospital emphasized that despite the increasing prevalence of asthma in India, there is still lack of awareness about asthma and its symptoms. Asthma is not a disease that can be permanently cured but can only be managed better with right intervention and medication.

Among 20 per cent of patients who are diagnosed with asthma, the majority are youngsters in the age group of 20 to 40 years. Similarly, those who are unaware about the disease are usually in the age group of 35 to 55 years. So, it is high time that the general public should be sensitized.

Dr Dasgupta said awareness about asthma is required for better management of the disease by understanding the symptoms and causes of asthma. If people are aware then they can take steps to avoid the things that trigger asthma and thus reduce the asthma attacks. For example, exposure to allergens like dust mites, pet dander and pollen can help to reduce inflammation and narrowing of the airways.

“By sensitizing and promoting right information, we can significantly improve quality of life for asthmatic patients,” Dr Dasgupta added.