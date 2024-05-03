Doctors’ protest rally after thrashing incident

The increasing humiliation due to the number of cases of attacks on doctors by patients’ family members or of the deceased have become a matter of great concern and panic among the doctors of the district.

Recently, a teenager with severe abdominal pain was admitted at a private hospital in the Serampore Bazar area. The attending doctor informed the patient’s relatives that the condition of the patient was very critical and an urgent operation of the appendix was needed. The doctors went ahead with the operation and post-operation, the patient responded to his family. But, the next day afternoon, he expired due to cardiac arrest. The death of the teenager came as an unexpected shock to his family members. They brought allegations of negligence against two doctors. Soon, they turned violent and ransacked the care hospital and mercilessly thrashed Dr Sujoy Mohanty and Dr Rubel Ganguly. An FIR was lodged with the Serampore police station from both sides.

Doctors under the banner of Serampore IMA, Hooghly IMA and Doctors Forum on Wednesday evening organized a protest rally, wearing black badges. They also submitted a memorandum to the Serampore officer-in-charge demanding strict steps against the family members of the deceased, said Serampore IMA president Dr Pradeep Kumar Das.

