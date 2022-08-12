Assets case: Asok Bhattacharya hits back at TMC

Former Siliguri mayor Asok Bhattacharya today hit back at Trinamul Congress ministers for dragging his name into the alleged disproportionate assets case. He was referring to a petition filed about the same in the court.

Six state ministers and Trinamul Congress leaders Firhad Hakim, Bratya Basu and Moloy Ghatak had yesterday slammed leaders of the opposition parties–CPI-M, BJP and Congress for the “exceptional growth” in their assets.

They have mentioned the names of leaders, including Mr Bhattacharya. “The ministers who are accused of amassing wealth illegally have raised illogical issues intentionally to divert the attention of the people, in an attempt to suppress the truth.

I have heard that a petition was filed in 2017, which has named some opposition leaders as they said their assets had gone up disproportionately between 2011 and 2016. I had filed my affidavits to contest the elections between this period and also in 2021.

The affidavits are now in public domain and anybody can have access to it,” Mr Bhattacharya said. “I stay in my paternal house. I only get pension now. I receive family pension of my wife who had been a government service holder, following her demise.

I have a government apartment in Kolkata. The car, which I travel in, is in the name of my wife. Apart from that, I do not have any asset,” Mr Bhattacharya, the former state minister and veteran CPI-M leader, said.

According to him, he is yet to receive any copy from the court if he had been made a respondent in the case. Darjeeling district Left Front convener Jibesh Sarkar said that CPI-M state secretary Md Salim had challenged them to substantiate their claims against the party leaders or they would move the court.