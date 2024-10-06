Asansol police releases puja road guide map

The Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) has released the road guide map of Asansol and Durgapur for the upcoming Durga Puja festival in West Burdwan district.

From 6-12 October, 21 roads in Durgapur and Asansol sub-divisions from 4 pm to 4 am and two roads from 4 pm to 2 am will have no entry for vehicles. The Guide Map has been released during the final coordination meeting with the Durga Puja committees in Asansol and Durgapur.

Around 17 other roads from 4 pm to 4 am will be one-way. Besides there will be no-entry of freight vehicles, including trucks, tankers, trailers etc on the national highway 19 in Raniganj, Jamuria, Asansol, Kulti and Durgapur for about nine to twelve hours.

Advertisement

“There will be parking of 600 commercial vehicles in Duburdih, Damagoria and Lakhanpur besides the service land in Asansol North; about 130 commercial vehicles, besides the Reliance Service Lane; 220 commercial vehicles in Mangolpur under raniganj police station; 55 commercial vehicles in Kajora service lane under Andal police station; 130 commercial vehicles near ABL service road under New township police station; 25 vehicles in state highway 9 under Coke Oven police station; 150 commercial vehicles in Kanksha service lane etc. will be parked, so that during the festival period the traffic remains smooth on the highways,” claimed commissioner of police of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) Sunil Kumar Choudhury.

The commercial vehicles entering West Burdwan district from Bankura district through Durgapur sub-division will be checked near the Durgapur barrage.

Freight vehicles going to Kolkata will not be allowed to ply on the NH-19 from 12 noon to 1.30 am. Ten parking plazas will be set up in different places for these freight vehicles from the Duburdih naka checking point in Bengal – Jharkhand border to Durgapur.

For NH-19, the rules will be applied from 6-16 October and then again from 17-19 October, as per the Road Guide Map released by Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate.

Out of these, 21 roads, nine are situated in Durgapur sub-division and 13 roads are situated in the Asansol Sadar sub-division.

Ambulances, fire brigades are kept on alert and police mobile patrolling jeeps, additional traffic police will be deployed on the national highways during the festival days, said ADPC officials.

Women mobile police force of ADPC will also be patrolling the busy streets and pandals in Asansol and Durgapur sub-divisions.