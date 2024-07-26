AMC allocates Rs 30L to councillors for ward area development

The Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC), the second largest civic body in the state after Kolkata Municipal Corporation, has allocated Rs 30 lakh for each councillor per annum for development activities in each of their wards like the MPLAD (member of parliament local area development) Fund.

At the board meeting of Asansol Municipal Corporation presided over by the chairman Amarnath Chatterjee, the mayor of Asansol Municipal Corporation, Bidhan Upadhyay has proposed to allocate Rs 30 lakh for each of these 106 councillors for local area development.

Dr Debashish Sarkar, noted dentist and chairman of Borough 10, welcomed the latest move by the Trinamul Congress-run board and said that they will be able to do more developmental works in their own wards with this additional fund every year.

For this additional fund, the Asansol Municipal Corporation will have to pay Rs 31.8 crore extra every year towards this new scheme, councillors’ local area development fund.

Bidhan Upadhyay further said that this announcement will be effective from 1 August 2024.