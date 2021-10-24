Arrest those who ‘attacked’ Sushmita Dev’s car: TMC to Tripura DIG

A TMC delegation on Saturday met Tripura’s DIG and submitted a memorandum demanding the arrests of those involved in the “attack” on TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev’s car.

A five-member TMC delegation comprising MP Sushmita Dev, MP Shantu Sen, West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak, and local leaders met Tripura DIG L Darlong and submitted a memorandum to the police to arrest the culprits, who are allegedly “getting support from the party in power and a section of the police”.

Speaking to the media, Dev said, “It was hooliganism and a criminal act in broad daylight. We have witnesses also of the incident. Earlier, our leader and General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee also visited the state about a month ago. He was attacked, we did a police complaint, but no one has been arrested yet. This is not how democracy works.”

She warned of a bigger agitation in the state in order to seek justice and said that the party will democratically show its strength and protest to demand justice from the state government.

“Tripura is not a state outside the country where different laws are applicable. We want justice and arrest of the culprits. If there is no action taken by the state government as per law, then we will show our strength democratically and protest to demand justice. We will stand tall and fight back,” she added.

Earlier on Friday, the cars of TMC MP and her supporters were allegedly vandalised by miscreants in Amtali near Agartala during their campaign ahead of the municipal polls as TMC alleged that the attack was perpetrated by BJP workers. The Amtali Police has lodged a complaint and an investigation is underway.